The Sussex County Stamp Club will hold its first Stamp Swap event of 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 on the second floor of the Milton Public Library, 121 Union St.

The free, public event will feature thousands of postage stamps from around the world, available for sale — at 5 cents each — or trade. Collectors are invited to attend. SCSC club members will be on hand to talk with interested attendees about becoming an SCSC member.

For more, visit sussexcountystampclub.wordpress.com.