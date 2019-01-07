32-year-old Donald L. Dailey Jr. and 27-year-old Ashley N. Cannon arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with multiple shopliftings in Rehoboth Beach.

On Friday, January 4, at 11:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the Nike outlet in Bayside Outlet for a shoplifting complaint in which the suspects had fled the scene. A silver Oldsmobile Alero, which matched the description of a vehicle involved in the incident, was observed traveling northbound on Coastal Highway and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, 32-year-old Donald L. Dailey Jr., of Milford, and his passenger, 27-year-old Ashley N. Cannon, of Milford, both had active warrants for shoplifting.

Dailey and Cannon were taken into custody without incident. Cannon was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and search of the vehicle revealed stolen merchandise. According to police, the suspects had also shoplifted from multiple other businesses since December, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marshalls, Nike and Adidas.

Dailey was charged with felony organized retail theft, three counts of third-degree conspiracy and five counts of shoplifting under $1,500. He was released on $6,500 unsecured bond.

Cannon was charged felony organized retail theft, felony possession of shoplifters tools, three counts of third-degree conspiracy, four counts of shoplifting under $1,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.