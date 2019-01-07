Goldey-Beacom College’s women’s tennis squad announced its 2019 spring schedule.

Seven home matches adorn the schedule, beginning with the opener March 15 against Division I Delaware State. The lone road match of the spring is March 20 at West Chester.

GBC then gets right back at it with a home tilt March 23 vs. Division I Delaware. It closes the month March 26 against the District of Columbia.

Four home matches in April will provide plenty of challenge against schools which all ended last season regionally ranked. Goldey-Beacom faces New York Tech on April 1, Queens on April 5, Indiana on April 12 and Slippery Rock on the April 14.

The Lightning, 8-2, 7-1 CACC, won the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference regular-season crown for a third straight year in the fall. The squad competed in the semifinals for an 11th time in as many tournament appearances and has won 24 of its last 25 CACC regular-season matches.

One of the keys this season for the Lightning has been sophomore Lotte Lesscher y Post, of Arnhem, Netherlands, named the league's Player of the Year. She has teamed with sophomore Catarina Zheng, of Oporto, Portugal, at first doubles for a 13-2 record. This includes the duo going 7-1 in conference play and reaching the final of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association East Regional. The two started the year with a five-match winning streak and later enjoyed a six-match winning streak.

Lesscher y Post also is 8-3 in singles this season, including 7-2 at first singles. She made it to the third round of the ITA East Regional and late in the fall posted a victory over Karla Miletic from University of the Sciences, the league's Player of the Year each of the two previous seasons.

Zheng, also named first team all-league, and Lesscher y Post are eighth in school history with 29 doubles wins. Lesscher y Post also has 20 singles triumphs.

Zheng went 10-2 in singles and 9-1 at second singles. She made the third round of the ITA East Regional and all of her victories this season have come in straight sets.

Zheng is 10th in school history with 28 singles wins.

Freshman Maria Bruno, of Maracay, Venezuela, has had a smashing debut campaign in which she is 10-4 at singles that includes a six-match winning streak, along with a 7-1 doubles mark. Freshman Andrea Fresneda, of Valencia, Spain, is 11-2 in singles and senior Anna Hortelano Pey, of Castelldefels, Spain, is 8-1 in doubles.

Hortelano Pey enters the spring ninth in team history with 31 singles wins and 10th with 28 doubles triumphs. Her twin sister, Silvia Hortelano Pey, also of Castelldefels, Spain, is seventh with 30 doubles victories.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.