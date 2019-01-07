Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering Inc., or FAME, received grant funding from The Boeing Co. to support students participating in the STEMulate Change Outreach Initiative.

In November 2018, Boeing announced they are on track to surpass $230 million in giving for calendar year 2018. Of the total amount given, more than $55 million has been designated to new charitable grants which support 443 nonprofits in 47 countries around the world. FAME is a recipient of Boeing’s global charitable giving efforts.

FAME’s STEMulate Change Outreach Initiative provides out-of-school science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning opportunities for students in grades K-6. Using nationally accredited curricula, STEMulate Change engages youth in Project Based Learning methods which motivate students to increase engagement in STEM subjects and build skills to pursue STEM related careers and professions.

Overall, Boeing’s corporate giving is focused on increasing access to globally competitive STEM learning in underserved and underrepresented communities as well as supporting a variety of issues unique to the communities where the company operates.

For more, visit famedelaware.org and boeing.com.