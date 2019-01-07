The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension’s Delmarva Dairy Day will return from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hartly Fire Hall, 2898 Arthursville Road.

This educational program features experts from across the region speaking on current issues facing the industry.

In the morning session, Tom Kilcer from Advanced Ag Systems will cover the “Practical Aspects of Wide Swathing for Making Silage and Hay.” Bill Stone, the ruminant technical service director for Diamond V, will discuss “Keeping Milk Components High.” A lunch will be served by the Ladies Auxiliary along with Woodside Creamery ice cream.

The afternoon will begin with the continuation of Stone’s presentation of “Keeping Milk Components High.” Rounding out the program will be Elizabeth Davis from the Mental Health Association in Delaware speaking on how to “Master Your Stress.”

Participants will have the opportunity to visit with dairy industry vendors throughout the day, and guests will be offered ice cream manufactured at Woodside Creamery from milk produced by their dairy herd located in Hockessin.

Program registration is free and open to any producer or industry professional on the eastern shore; however, attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Dan Severson at 831-2506 or severson@udel.edu by Feb. 1 so they can be included in the count for setup and lunches.

Vendors may set up booths for a $125 fee which includes a table, chairs, lunch for one or two people and dedicated time to meet with producers. Interested parties should contact Serena Conner at serenac@udel.edu for vendor registration info. Vendor registration is also due Feb. 1.

For more, visit extension.udel.edu.