Nonprofits helping women and girls in Delaware are invited to apply for grants from the Fund for Women at the Delaware Community Foundation.

The FFW’s one-year grants offer organizations an opportunity to obtain seed money for innovative, creative programming or to continue or expand programs in which the program’s effectiveness has been demonstrated.

The FFW accepts applications from nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations for initiatives related to health, wellness and life skills that lead to future economic self-sufficiency for girls and women in Delaware. No grants are awarded for individuals. Organizations that have received a FFW grant in the previous three years are not eligible.

Completed applications are due by Jan. 30. Apply at delcf.org/grants. Only online applications will be accepted.

For more, visit delcf.org/ffw and delcf.org/grants.