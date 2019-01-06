The injured man is in stable condition.

Delaware State Police troopers are investigating a late afternoon shooting north of the Dover city limits.

The incident took place at about 5:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at a home in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive in the Kentwood Mobile Home Park, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

When they arrived, troopers found the 30-year-old Cambridge, Md., man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The man was taken to the hospital and admitted in serious condition, she said.

Troopers learned two persons had come into the home but ran away after the shooting. Two other adults were present but were not hurt. Nothing was stolen, Jaffe added.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.