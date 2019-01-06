WANTED: Jamere D. Knox, of Salisbury, Maryland

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted burglary in Laurel.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2018, at 8 p.m., when troopers responded to a residence in the 34000 block of Columbia Road for a report of a burglary in progress. According to police, 31-year-old Jamere D. Knox, of Salisbury, Maryland, arrived at the residence with several others, attempted to kick in the front door and threatened his ex-girlfriend. A 23-year-old female, a 49-year-old female and a 3-year-old child were inside the residence at the time. There were no reports of injuries.

Troopers have been unable to locate Knox who is wanted for second-degree attempt to commit burglary, terroristic threatening, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.