Jammin-grass Friday, house concert Saturday and bet you didn't know about dinnerware.

1. Everyone has a story, and singer-songwriter Matt Bednarsky has a colorful one.

Born to musical parents, he began violin at age 4, guitar at age 8 and was songwriting at age 12.

After studying abroad in Italy, graduating from New York University and living at an orphanage in Peru for eight months, Bednarsky returned to New York. Shortly after that, he moved to Nashville.

Bednarsky has dropped new music throughout 2018 and amassed over 2.8 million views on YouTube.

He’ll take his talents to the Sunroom Songwriter’s Series House Concerts at Nottingham Meadows, Dover at 7 p.m., Saturday; full address will be disclosed upon RSVP. COST $10 to $15 donation. INFO Visit Sunroom Songwriter’s Series House Concerts on Facebook or 315-396-1625.

2. Dinnerware is often the least appreciated item on the table, but it’s one of the most important.

Winterthur will give you a fun history lesson on dinnerware from the 1600s onward in the exhibit “Dining by Design: Nature Displayed on the Dinner Table.”

The exhibit, orchestrated by senior curator of ceramics and glass Leslie Grigsby, celebrates how hosts and hostesses brought the natural world into their dining rooms.

Foods were drawn from the bounty of nature, and dishes imitated shapes of animals, birds, fruit and flowers or bore designs after such inspirations.

Some patterns had special meaning, and many provide clues to the original owner’s background or social status.

Eat up some dinnerware facts at Winterthur 5105 Kennett Pike, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. COST $6 to $22; free for children under age 2. INFO winterthur.org or 888-4907.

3. Forging ahead is what the South Hill Banks band is all about, while catering to progressive bluegrass fans.

The Virginia-based outfit has a jam-infused sound that draws from classic rock and blues to traditional bluegrass, keeping audiences entertained with a blend of old and new sounds.

Following the release of their debut album, “Riverside Dr.,” South Hill Banks has won Floydfest’s “On the Rise” competition, placed as a finalist for Rock’n to Lock’n, hosted a successful monthly residence at The Camel in Virginia, and was support to national-touring artists.

The Virginia boys will show some love to SoDel at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m, Friday. COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.