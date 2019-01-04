U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Noah D. Houser graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Houser is the son of David W. and Lisa C. Houser, of Hockessin, and a 2018 graduate of Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.