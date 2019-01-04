Goldey-Beacom College’s women’s basketball team went on a run in the first quarter and held on late for a 71-66 Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference win over Chestnut Hill at the Jones Center in Wilmington.

The Lightning ran over the Griffins in the first quarter with a 29-14 lead, shooting 61 percent with five 3-pointers. Sophomore Alanna Speaks, of Dover and St. Elizabeth’s, scored eight points with freshman Reetta Saaski, of Espoo, Finland, adding seven.

GBC heading into the fourth quarter held what seemed to be a comfortable 63-44 lead. But Chestnut Hill had a 22-5 run to close to 68-66 with 1 minute, 4 seconds left. Lauren Crim went on a tear with three 3-pointers in that spurt in which the Griffins shot eight-of-nine from the floor and held the Lightning to two-of-10.

The Lightning looked for any momentum, but Speaks missed a 3-pointer and Mary Trossi grabbed the rebound for the Griffins. Chestnut Hill on the other end went for the tie, but Cassie Sebold could not hit from in close and junior Amanda McGrogan, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, got the rebound for GBC.

McGrogan hit the first with 18 seconds left for a 69-66 margin but missed the second, and it was a one-possession game. GBC played great defense to make sure Crim did not get the ball and instead it was Abbey Spratt, who missed from beyond the arc and McGrogan got the deciding rebound.

McGrogan hit twice from the line with 2.2 seconds remaining for the final.

Speaks finished with a career-high 18 points on seven-of-17 shooting and tied her personal best with 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. McGrogan and freshman Alexis Harrison, of Millville, New Jersey, netted 15 points for the Lightning, who shot 44 percent from the field.

Crim scored 19 points with Sebold adding 13 for Chestnut Hill, which shot 41 percent from the floor. Jaeda Wildgoose netted eight points and became the Griffins’ career scoring leader, giving her 1,284 points to eclipse the mark of 1,277 held by Ruairi Sullivan.