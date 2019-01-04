Junior Dwayne Dixon, of Newark, New Jersey, scored his 20 points in the first half for Goldey-Beacom College men’s basketball team, which remained unbeaten in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference with an 83-63 triumph over Chestnut Hill at the Jones Center in Wilmington.

Dixon shot eight-of-10 from the floor to help the Lightning hit for 42 percent with five 3-pointers. GBC also forced Chestnut Hill into 13 turnovers and owned a 40-28 halftime cushion.

The Griffins closed to 51-41 with 13 minutes, 9 seconds remaining before the Lightning used a 19-2 surge to grab a 70-43 margin with 7:18 to go. Sophomore Kyle Elliot, of Rahway, New Jersey, scored seven points in that time and senior Mahir Johnson, of Chester, Pennsylvania, added six for GBC, which shot nine-of-12 from the field.

Dixon ended the contest shooting eight-of-11 from the field with three 3-pointers over 24 minutes. Elliot scored a career-best 16 points on six-of-10 shooting and Johnson added 13 for GBC, which shot 55 percent from the floor in the second half and 48 percent overall.

Senior Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, hit four baskets and now is the program’s career leader with 456. Sam McDuffie, 2007-11, held the previous mark with 452.

Goldey-Beacom, 6-6, 4-0 CACC, continued its best league start since posting the same record in the 2011-12 season.

Amir Warrick and Juston Bailey netted 16 points apiece for the Griffins, who shot 42 percent from the floor.