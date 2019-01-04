First State Heritage Park’s “First Saturday in the First State” on Jan. 5 will offer various activities and include the duPont family history.

Programs and activities include:

— Steam, Steel and Streets: A Very Victorian Revolution: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., John Bell House, 43 The Green. The end of the 19th century saw a flurry of changes in cities and towns across the Western world, and Dover was no different. Explore the advancements and developments of the Victorian era and how they shaped Dover, then and now.

— A Capitol Experience: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover. Tour Delaware’s state capital building, and experience Delaware history. Photo ID is required for all adults entering the building.

— Biggs Kids — Peace!: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St., Dover. This program celebrates the role each person plays in making the world a better place. Visitors are encouraged to add their own pictures depicting peace to a giant, community-made peace sign.

— Ringing in the new year with jazz: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson Victrola Museum, 275 S. New St. Guided tours will include classic jazz music while visitors learn how the Victor Talking Machine Co. was instrumental in bringing the New Orleans sound to the entire globe.

— Tours of the Governor’s House at Woodburn: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Governor’s House, 151 Kings Highway, Dover. Enjoy guided tours of the official residence of Delaware’s Governor since 1965, and Hall House, the governor’s guest house.

— Dover’s Heroes of the Revolution Walking Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Bell House on The Green. Discover how Dover was a hotbed of activity during the struggle for American Independence. Tours begin on the half hour.

— The duPont Family: A Brief Introduction: 10:30 a.m., Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dover. The duPont family has been closely tied to Delaware from 1802 to the present. Historian Lucas R. Clawson will answer questions and discuss the duPont family’s place in history.

— Divided Delaware: 1 p.m., The Old State House, 25 The Green. This in-depth presentation will analyze three important moments during which divisions prevented greater social change from occurring in Delaware.

— The Once and Future Courthouse: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Kent County Courthouse, 38 The Green, Courtroom No. 1, Dover. From the 1690s to the present, find out how this site went from a courthouse to a hotel and back again.

Admission to all park sites and programs is free. Centrally-located free parking is available at the First State Heritage Park Welcome Center and Galleries, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N.

For more, call 739-9194 or visit destateparks.com/heritagepark.