The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Exit 2/Route 141 southbound to Interstate 295 northbound, Newport, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10.

DelDOT’s contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc. will close Exit 2 for the installation of guardrails.

Motorists traveling on Route 141 southbound will follow the detour signs to US 13 north to I-295 to I-95 northbound.

Variable message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the upcoming ramp closure.