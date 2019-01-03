Cover & Rossiter in Wilmington recently announced the addition of Myunghee Geerts, certified public accountant, as a principal in the tax department.

Geerts has 13 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining the firm, she was senior manager at Ernst & Young’s Quantitative Services where she specialized in advising her clients with tax planning ideas to reduce their tax liabilities and mitigate risks associated with tax returns. Geerts also worked at KPMG and Santora Group CPA. Working with various industries including bioscience, technology, real estate, industrial tools and household hardware and the automotive industry, she has provided numerous tax planning ideas and solutions for her clients.

Geerts has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. She is a certified public accountant in Delaware and Pennsylvania and frequently speaks on tax planning and tax reform at workshops. She is a member of the Delaware Korean American Association’s board of directors as well as a member of the Audit Committee of Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Geerts previously served as chair of the Delaware Society of CPAs’ board of directors and helped in organizing the 2018 Big IDEas for Your Business Conference.