The 58-year-old rehabilitation nurse bought the ticket at Royal Farms in Smyrna

A Smyrna woman received the Christmas gift of a lifetime, winning more than $300,000 in Delaware's Multi-Win Lotto game last week.

The 58-year-old rehabilitation nurse stopped at the Royal Farms on U.S. Route 13 in Smyrna to purchase tickets on her way home from work, according to a press release from the Delaware Lottery.

Though the drawing was held on Christmas Eve, the woman didn't realize she had won until Christmas morning.

"I woke up around 4 a.m. and went to the computer to check the numbers," the woman said. "I couldn't believe it!"

She chose her own numbers for one of the lines, and used "quick pick" for the other two.

The numbers she selected matched all six numbers, winning her $304,007 before taxes. After taxes, she'll take home $231,045.

The woman asked to remain anonymous. The Delaware Lottery only publishes names of winners with their consent.

As far as plans for the money, she said she wanted to "take a breath and think about it."

"Just to know I don't have debt anymore, it's like a rock has come off of me," she said.

The woman claimed her prize from Lottery Headquarters Dec. 27.

She said she usually plays Multi-Win Lotto at the same location every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on her way home from work, and has been playing the Delaware Lottery for about 35 years.

Multi Win Lotto is a Delaware-only game. Tickets are $2. Each game includes three lines of play. Drawings are held at 7:57 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tickets may be purchased up to 7:30 p.m. on drawings days.

The Delaware Lottery has contributed nearly $5.2 billion to the state's General Fund since the start of games in 1975, to help finance state services that benefit Delawareans.