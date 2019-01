The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractor JJID Inc. will be concrete patching the Exit 4/Interstate 495 Northbound Off-Ramp to Hay Road in Wilmington.

The exit will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, pending weather. The rain date will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 11.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.