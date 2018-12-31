The Smyrna Plunging Peers are hosting a quarter auction Jan. 20 to raise funds for the group to donate to Special Olympics Delaware before the annual icy plunge at Rehoboth Beach in February.

Smyrna Plunging Peers are hosting a fundraiser quarter auction Sunday, Jan. 20 at Smyrna Elementary School at School Lane and South Street.

The group is seeking donations of items that can be auctioned.

For information about making a donation to the quarter auction, email zook1202@comcast.net or call (302) 423-2159 or mail donations to PO Box 36, Magnolia, DE 19962

About the quarter auction

On Sunday, Jan. 20 at the quarter auction at Smyrna Elementary, the doors open at 2 p.m., and the auction starts at 3 p.m.

An auction paddle is required. The first paddle is $5. Each additional paddle is $3. An “all in” paddle is available for $50.

Items will be displayed with a bid price of one, two, three or four quarters based on the value of the item.

To register for the quarter auction, email Cindy Atkinson at cynthia.atkinson@smyrna.k12.de.us or call (302) 531-5067 or see the Smyrna Plunging Peers’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/351614735247870/

About the Polar Bear Plunge

Members of the Smyrna Plunging Peers have once again pledged to help the athletes of Special Olympics Delaware by raising funds and taking a dip into the freezing Atlantic for the annual Polar Bear Plunge Feb. 3. The cold they will feel is temporary. The positive impact that Special Olympics has on the lives of thousands of individuals with intellectual disabilities will last a lifetime.

The Smyrna Plunging Peers have set a team fundraising goal of $15,000 and need the community’s help to reach it. Volunteers can join the team and take the plunge and be “freezin’ for a reason.” Another way to contribute is by donating an item for the quarter auction. All donations are greatly appreciated!