Fire of still unknown origin caused $40,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating an alleged explosion that caused $40,000 in damage to a Hockessin home.

In a press release, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said that on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 27, the Hockessin Fire Company responded to the 200 block of Louis Lane in the Belle Terre development shortly before 8 p.m., for a report of a fire inside the house.

The home in question turned out to be the home of former New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon, who served twice as executive from Jan. 8, 1997 to Jan. 4, 2005.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and render the home safe from any further damage, the release states.

State fire investigators said that an explosion had occurred inside the home causing damage to a first floor room. A fire inside the same room was quickly extinguished. Investigators are searching for the ignition source that ignited flammable vapors inside the home.

Damage was estimated at $40,000. None of the four occupants were injured. This incident remains under investigation.

While initial media reports said that a television was the point of the conflagration, as of Dec. 29, the fire marshal's continuing investigation said origin and cause of the fire and explosion have not been determined at this time. No item has been identified as the source of ignition at this point of the investigation.