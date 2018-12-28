Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Megan McGlinchey, executive director of the Riverfront Development Corporation, announced the RDC and the city will partner again this year to present Wilmington’s official New Year’s Eve Celebration on the Christina Riverfront, beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Horizon Services Riverfront Rink, 308 Justison St.

The third annual Family Fun Night will feature a fireworks show as well as food, drink and music offerings. Along with multiple skating sessions, including one during the fireworks show, the ice rink will serve hot chocolate, offer giveaways and provide other activities for children and families. Del Pez Mexican Gastropub will be on-site serving Mexican food and craft beers, and WSTW Radio will broadcast live from 7 to 9 p.m.

The evening will culminate with an early New Year’s Eve fireworks show at 9 p.m., which will take place from the same location along the river as the city’s annual Fourth of July event and previous New Years’ shows on the Riverfront. So, while the fireworks show can be seen from various locations along the Riverwalk, the ice rink will serve as a de facto viewing party, providing some of the best views of the action.

The RDC brought the annual New Year’s Eve celebration back to life in 2017 and the city joined the effort as a co-sponsor.

“We are very excited to once again join our friends at the RDC and support this annual celebration,” said Purzycki. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for family and friends to gather together in a fun-filled atmosphere to both reflect on the year that’s ending while eagerly greeting a new year that we all hope will bring hope, promise and happiness.”

For more, call 425-4890.