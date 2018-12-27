WSFS located inside Safeway

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery at the WSFS bank, located inside the Peoples Plaza Safeway grocery store that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

The incident occurred at around 12:36 p.m., at the WSFS branch, located inside the Safeway, at 2400 Peoples Plaza, Newark, police said.

The pictured suspect approached the counter, announced “this is a robbery” and demanded money from two separate tellers, police said.

Both employees complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then fled in an unknown direction. Neither employee were injured as a result of the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male, 35-40 years of age, 5’9”-6’00” tall, wearing a black knit cap, dark wired sunglasses, green jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect are asked to contact Detective T. Dukes of the Troop 2 Robbery Unit at 302-365-8412.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com