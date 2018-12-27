The Delaware Department of Transportation announced upcoming lane closures on Interstate 95 southbound, about a mile north of Route 896, Newark, from 9 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 27.

DelDOT’s contractor will be performing work on overhead sign structures on I-95 southbound. At 9 p.m.m one lane will be closed; at 10 p.m two lanes will be closed on I-95 southbound. At all times, one lane will remain open to traffic.

Variable message signs will be displayed to notify motorists of the upcoming lane closures.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.