Representatives from Nanticoke Health Services recently visited several elementary schools to distribute purple bracelets to third- through fifth-grade students.

The bracelets, which have “Choosing Me. Drug Free” printed on them, were given to students at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School in Bridgeville, Central Elementary School and Fred Douglas Elementary School in Seaford.

The idea to donate the bracelets was inspired by Gracy Hudson, a third-grader at Phillis Wheatley Elementary. Gracy learned about the Go Purple initiative at her church and wanted to spread the message to her friends and classmates.

Nanticoke’s donation is a part of Sussex Goes Purple, a community effort to end substance abuse through awareness and prevention. Sussex Goes Purple launched in September as a part of national substance abuse awareness month.

Sussex Goes Purple is organized through the Sussex County Health Coalition, which is also spearheading the peer to per Botvin Life Skills Training program in Seaford High and Middle schools. Botvin is a nationally known program that mentors youth, empowering them to make healthy life decisions. Sussex Goes Purple is supported by the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, Highmark and all three hospitals in the community.

For more, visit sussexgoespurple.org.