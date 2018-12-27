First State Friday: three choices

1. Even after 50 years in the music business, 2018 has been a milestone year for singer-songwriter Delbert McClinton.

His biography, “Delbert McClinton: One of the Fortunate Few,” written by Diana Finlay Hendricks, was released by Texas A&M University Press.

He’s been nominated for Texas State Musician, a highly-acclaimed state appointment akin to poet laureate.

McClinton will receive the international Nobelity Project’s 2019 Feed the Peace Award, and will be honored with a star in the Paramount Theatre’s Walk of Stars on Congress Avenue in Austin.

The singer-songwriter is slated to release his 20th studio album in 2019, celebrating his 62nd year on stage.

McClinton – responsible for hits like “Giving It Up for Your Love” and “Shotgun Rider” – will headline The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday.

COST $34 to $38. INFO thegrandwilmington.org or 800-37-GRAND.

2. Audiences will get to sing along with Anna, Elsa and Olaf during a screening of the Disney classic “Frozen,” on the jumbo screen.

Kids and adults will enjoy the film screening at Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover at 9:30 a.m., Friday.

COST Free INFO Visit Kent County Public Library on Facebook or 744-1919.

3. The band Earth Radio broadcasts original music from the stage, possessing listeners with a carefree spirit.

Not to mention that the quartet is a USDA-certified organic, grass-fed, cage-free, Delaware-bred indie/folk band.

The gang mixes together two folk singers, a bassist more funky than old cabbage and a drummer rooted in jazz.

Earth Radio will hit the stage at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach at 10 p.m., Friday.

COST Free. INFO dogfish.com or 226-BREW.