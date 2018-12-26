Victim identified as Bryan K. Lott, 32

Delaware State Police have released the identity of the man struck and killed in a collision that took place Monday night, Dec. 24.

Police said the initial investigation determined that around 9:02 p.m., Monday, Dec. 24, Bryan K. Lott, 32, of Philadelphia, was one of two pedestrians were walking northbound on DE Rt. 141 (Centre Rd.) within the right turn lane, for DE Rt. 48 (Lancaster Pike).

An unknown make and model vehicle traveling northbound on DE 141 in the right turn lane struck both pedestrians from behind, approximately 400’ south of the intersection Lancaster Pike.

One pedestrian, a 37 year old Wilmington man, was thrown into a ditch off the east side of the roadway. He was evaluated by EMS on scene and refused medical treatment.

The second pedestrian, latwr identified as Lott, was thrown into the roadway where he came to rest in the right thru lane of DE 141 northbound. He was transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Both pedestrians were wearing all dark clothing without any reflective material.

Impairment on their behalf is undetermined at this time.

The fleeing vehicle could only be described as being dark gray in color and should be missing the passenger side mirror.

Northbound DE 141 south of DE 48 was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the fleeing vehicle are asked to contact Cpl. J. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8486.