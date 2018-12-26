The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce hosted the inaugural Fintech Forum on Dec. 11.

Thirteen leaders in the financial services sector joined more than 130 guests to discuss FinTech in the First State.

Areas of discussion included the evolving regulatory and compliance landscape, the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, FinTech talent needs, emerging technologies in banking and a FinTech sandbox for Delaware. Arkadi Kuhlmann, founder and former head of ING Direct and founder of Zenbanx, opened with a keynote address, and the afternoon closed with a reception with Gov. John Carney.

Discussion leaders included John Collins, of Firsts State FinTech Lab; Doneene Damon, of Richards, Layton & Finger; J.C. Boggs, of King & Spalding; Jennifer McDermott, of JP Morgan Chase; Delaware Deputy Secretary of State Kristopher Knight; and Dan Quan, of Banks Street Advisory.

The forum is part of the New Castle County Chamber's Cutting Edge Initiative, which looks at key industry verticals where Delaware holds a competitive edge.

For more, visit ncccc.com.