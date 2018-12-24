See a video, photos and the story about Lupoli Home Improvements and Jump on Over bringing Santa's workshop and the Royal Express train to children.

Two businesses teamed up to bring Santa's workshop and the Royal Express train to children in the Estates at St. Anne's neighborhood in Middletown Dec. 19.

For the fourth year in a row, Al Lupoli, owner of Lupoli Home Improvements, and his family pulled the Santa's workshop float they built for children in the neighborhood. They stopped at various locations to let children walk into the workshop for photos with Santa, played by Lupoli's son, Anthony; the Elf, played by Patrick Oakes, and Frosty the Snowman, played by Michael Oakes.

For the past two years, Kevin Castora has brought the Royal Express train from Jump on Over to take children on rides after they visit with Santa.

The workshop and train were escorted through the neighborhood by Delaware State Trooper John Breen. (Story continues below.)

"It's just a little something to give back to our community," said Al Lupoli. "We just like to do this. It's a lot of fun to see the smiles on the kids' faces."