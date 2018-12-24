Submitted News

Monday

Dec 24, 2018 at 6:30 PM


Atlantic General Hospital’s intensive care unit staff embraced the season of giving by adopting a family for Christmas.

Staff collected toys and other gifts for each of the family’s six children to open on Christmas as well as enough food for a holiday meal for the family and several other families in the area. The ICU adopted the family through Worcester Youth and Family Services, which collects toys, personal care items, cleaning supplies and school supplies for local families in need throughout the year.