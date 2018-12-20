TSO tribute band The Rising will play two gigs at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 22.

If you want to see the Trans Siberian Orchestra, but can’t afford their arena tickets, your next best bet is seeing TSO tribute band The Rising.

After selling out the Milton Theatre last year, The Rising will return for two more gigs Saturday, Dec. 22. In case you’re wondering how good the band is, both shows are already close to selling out.

TSO became famous in the ‘90s playing Christmas music in symphonic-metal fashion.

Milton band The Rising, founded by drummer and band leader Brian Ashley in the ‘90s, does their best to recreate the TSO vibe, while also mixing in their own flavor.

Prior to the Milton Theatre debut last year, The Rising was dormant for over four years. This was due to members moving out of state and Ashley juggling family responsibilities while also relocating to Milton from Wilmington, he said.

But none of that stopped him and his new bandmates from selling out in Milton last year.

What’s your fave TSO song to drum on?

It’s hard to say. My main instrument is the drums, but a lot of their music isn’t the funnest stuff in the world to play on drums, because the drums are just complementing the music. So the keys, the strings, the orchestration and all that stuff is the music. The drums are just complementing that.

What was it like playing to a sold-out crowd last year?

It was cool, especially since it was a new venue to us. We’re used to playing these shows in northern Delaware. So to bring it down here, and sell it out even though we didn’t have a lot of the connections downstate, was cool. We’re getting close to selling this one out.

How were you introduced to TSO?

I don’t know how I first came across them. But at the time, nobody had heard of them. They weren’t anything close to what they are today, by any stretch of the imagination. The short story is they evolved from a heavy metal band out of the ‘80s, which I was a little familiar with, called Savatage. That’s where the main hit that put TSO on the map came from. The song is called “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo.”

That song was originally created by the band Savatage, which features a lot of the same members. I think what they saw is they made this Christmas song, put it on one of their regular albums and started to get so much good feedback that it began taking on a life of its own. They thought, “Wait a minute, we might be on to something here.”

How did your band come about?

I started this project because I enjoyed TSO’s music and I thought it was challenging and something people weren’t doing. People hadn’t really heard of Trans Siberian Orchestra at that time. They were so new.

I think we helped to bring a lot of their music to people, because people would come out and say, “Where are you getting that music from?” I’d say it’s a band called Trans Siberian Orchestra. I’d tell them about the CD, and I think that’s how TSO just grew themselves, from word of mouth. The concerts went from small theaters to big stadiums.