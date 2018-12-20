Victim suffered life-threatening injuries

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Bethany Beach on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on December 19. According to police, a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway in the left lane in Middlesex Beach area, approaching the intersection of Hickman Plaza Drive, as a pedestrian was walking in a westerly direction within the unlit and unregulated crosswalk. The operator of the truck did not see the pedestrian and struck him.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old male from Ithaca, New York, was wearing dark clothing and not carrying a light. However, just ahead of him was his wife, who was reportedly holding a small keychain-type flashlight. She was not struck. The pedestrian was initially transported to Beebe Medical Center and later transferred to Christiana Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 57-year-old Ocean View male, was properly restrained and not injured.

The road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.