The Delaware State Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 20, on I-95 southbound in the area of I-295.

As a result of the crash only the left lane of I-95 southbound is getting by, police said.

Police said motorists will experience significant delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes of travel. For updated traffic and road closure information log on to: deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available, police said.