Goldey-Beacom’s volleyball team saw senior Megann Santiago, of Levittown, New York, make the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Academic Honor Roll for a third time; junior Autumn Keller, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, record her second appearance; and sophomore Lindsay Przywara, of Williamstown, New Jersey, getting her first nod on the honor roll.

Santiago has been a solid defensive competitor for four years who has played a vital role either as a libero or a defensive specialist. She finished this season 31st in the CACC with 30 aces, 44th with 32 assists, 56th with 178 digs and 70th with 1.68 digs.

Keller continued to come off the bench to provide strong play, recording 35 digs, 20 blocks, 13 digs, 10 assists and three aces.

Przywara, the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference 2016 Rookie of the Year, missed last season due to injury but returned in a major way by producing one of the best seasons in program history. This effort played a big part in her being tabbed Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District and third team All-CACC.

She ended the season 33rd in the nation with 3.84 kills per set, 45th with 4.25 points per set, 52nd with 415 kills, recorded 13 double-doubles and 20 matches with double figures in kills.

Przywara finished the campaign sixth in school history with 746 career kills. Her 415 kills this year are the third best single-season mark in team annals.

