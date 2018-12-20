Sophomore Marcellus Livingston, of Linden, New Jersey, scored 21 points, and Goldey-Beacom stayed unbeaten in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference with its fourth straight overall win, 85-73 over Jefferson at the Jones Center in Wilmington.

Goldey-Beacom, which led by as many as 13 points in the opening half, found itself with a 57-54 margin with 13 minutes, 59 seconds remaining. That was before the Lightning went on a 12-4 run to grab a 69-58 cushion with 8:31 to go. Livingston, who could not be stopped throughout the contest, continued his surge with six points in that run to help his squad shoot 4-of-5 from the floor.

The second half was a shooting clinic for the Lightning, who went off for 65 percent (17-of-26) from the floor with three 3-pointers to outscore the Rams 43-36.

Livingston was short of his season-best 25 points scored in the opener Nov. 10 at Bentley. He shot 8-of-11 from the floor and scored five 3-pointers to tie his career best from Feb. 13 at the University of the Sciences.

Junior Dwayne Dixon, of Newark, New Jersey, had 16 points and a season-best 14 rebounds for his first double-double as a Lightning. Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, netted 16 points. Senior Mahir Johnson, of Chester, Pennsylvania, netted 15; and senior Troy Stancil, of Washington, D.C., added 11 points for the Lightning.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.