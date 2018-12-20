Gary Stanley is being held on a $123,500 secured bond.

Dover police and state probation officers have arrested a city man following a search of his home during which drugs and a handgun were found.

Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as 34-year-old Gary Stanley of the 300 block of William Street.

Officers served a search warrant at the home at about 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 as part of a drug investigation, he said.

As a result, they seized 6.8 grams of crack cocaine, 1,096.1 grams of marijuana, 90 doses of Oxycodone, a 9mm handgun as well as packaging materials and other paraphernalia.

Stanley is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of Oxycodone, possession with intent to deliver Oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After his arraignment, Stanley was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $123,500 secured bond.