The Delaware Department of Transportation is advising motorists that another storm system is forecast to bring heavy rains and possible flooding across the state, as the holiday weekend approaches.

A flood watch has already been issued as the potential exists of more than an inch of additional rainfall beginning the evening of Dec. 20.

Increasing the likelihood of flooding is the full moon this weekend, which will affect tides, and the ground is saturated from recent rain events. In preparation for possible flooding, DelDOT Maintenance & Operations crews have been checking low-lying areas that are prone to flooding to ensure drainage inlets are clear of leaves and debris.

Motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roads and can report flooded roads to the Transportation Management Center by calling #77, which is answered 24/7.

In addition, with many expected to travel ahead of the Christmas holiday, motorists are encouraged to lower speeds and increase the distance between vehicles as stopping could be more difficult with ponding of water on the roadways.

DelDOT will monitor the storm and share necessary updates via social media and WTMC 1380 AM.

According to the National Weather Service, Delaware's normal yearly average precipitation of 45 inches has been exceeded across the state, with Smyrna currently leading the state with 66.09 inches of total precipitation as of Dec. 19. Laurel has received the second-highest total amount with 63.80 inches and Dover third with 63.66 inches of total precipitation.