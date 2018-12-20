Amazon surprised the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware on Dec. 19 with a $25,000 donation at the Smyrna-Clayton Club.

The $25,000 grant will be used to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware’s STEM program.

After formal remarks by local Amazon General Manager Nate Disbro and Trisha Moses from the Boys & Girls Clubs, Amazon volunteers lead special, holiday-themed activities with the children, including cookie decorating and Bingo.

“We are excited to continue our support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware with this grant for their STEM program. Amazon is proud of our long standing history of giving back to organizations where our associates live,” said Disbro. “This donation represents our dedication to our community and our children, the innovators of tomorrow.”

This grant is part of Amazon’s $1 million science, technology, engineering and math support across the country.

“Amazon has been a supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware for some time now, and their generous donations help us to offer the services that are so instrumental to children across the state,” said Moses. “Having the opportunity to celebrate the holidays and the donation with volunteers from their nearby Fulfillment Center was a wonderful experience for the kids in our Smyrna Club today.”