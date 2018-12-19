The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during January 2019.

The John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum will be closed Jan. 1.

The John Dickinson Plantation, the New Castle Court House Museum and the Zwaanendael Museum will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan 21.

Except where noted, programs are free and open to the public.

— Ringing in the New Year With Jazz: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours explore the sound of classic jazz and the role that the Victor Talking Machine Co. played in bringing the New Orleans sound to music lovers across the globe, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. For more, call 739-3262.

— Divided Delaware: 1 p.m. Jan. 5, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. Afterward, the state grew increasingly divided. This in-depth presentation will analyze three important moments where division prevented great social change from occurring in Delaware: the state’s effort to end slavery before the Civil War; the ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments; and Delaware’s chance to be the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment. First Saturday in the First State program. For more, call 744-5054.

— Concert by Phyllis Chapell: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, The Old State House. World jazz music presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. Free. 744-5054.

— Lecture on the Avery's Rest Archaeological Site: 2 p.m. Jan. 12, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Program on Avery’s Rest, a 17th-century archaeological site near Rehoboth Beach presented by Dan Griffith of Griffith Archaeology and retired director of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. Part of “Across the Ages to the Edge of the Sea,” a lecture series exploring the history of the Lewes area from the 17th to the 20th centuries. Free; must register by Jan. 11 to 645-1148.

— Delaware State Review Board for Historic Preservation meeting: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 21, The Delaware Room, Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dover. Agenda TBA. 736-7417.

— “Courage and Freedom”: 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21, The Old State House. In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, guided tours will focus on three compelling stories of courageous Delawareans whose fight for freedom and equality began at The Old State House. 744-5054.

— “The Struggle”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21, Johnson Victrola Museum. In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, guided tours focus on African-American vocalists and Civil Rights activists Paul Robeson and Marian Anderson, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings of those artists played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. 739-3262.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.