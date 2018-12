Milford’s Building Inspections & Permitting, Code Enforcement & Licensing, Economic Development and Planning & Zoning will relocate their offices to the Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Drive, in the Greater Milford Business Park, effective Jan. 2.

Hours for the department will remain the same — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the phone number will remain the same.

For more, call 424-8396.