The Delaware Department of Transportation’s contractor, Mumford & Miller Concrete Inc., will be closing Exit 3/Interstate 495 southbound to 12th Street, Wilmington, for the rehabilitation of the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad beginning at 1 a.m. Dec. 19, until late April 2019.

This project involves replacing the existing bearings and pedestals, replacing the joints, repairing spalls where needed, painting beams and sealing abutments and piers of the bridge.

Detour signage will be posted.