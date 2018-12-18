Bystanders reported gunshots following basketball game, police said

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at approximately 7:44 p.m., Tuesday, December 18, 2018 on the property of A.I. DuPont H.S., located at 50 Hillside Rd., Wilmington.

A basketball game had just concluded when bystanders who were still in the parking lot, reported that they heard gunfire. Upon being notified, Troopers who were already on site as part of the regularly scheduled security detail for the game, immediately secured the building and then responded to investigate.

After a search of the school property was conducted and deemed safe, those who had been secured inside the building were able to leave. No victims have been located at this time and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing with further details being released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Carroll at Troop 2 by calling 302-365-8467.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com