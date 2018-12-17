Goldey-Beacom College’s cross-country squads have six of its student-athletes picked to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Juana Henao, of Bogota, Colombia, made the list a third time; and senior Chelby McCall, of Chesapeake City, Maryland, was tabbed a second time. Senior Mary Ann Jones, of Frederick, Maryland; Cara Jones, of Wilmington and Mount Pleasant; and sophomore Brittany Delgado, of Hamilton, New Jersey, each made their first appearance with senior Jono Hooper, of Brisbane, Australia, picked from men’s cross-country for the first time.

Henao was in her first full season with cross-country after racing in 2017 during her third year with the women’s soccer team. This year, she closed eighth at the GBC Fall Classic in 24 minutes and 35.1 seconds and also finished the Dutchmen Invitational in 23:50.18.

McCall overcame injuries and competed in six races. This year’s team captain finished in 25:34.3 at the Dutchmen Invitational and in 25:46.6 at the CACC Championship.

Mary Ann Jones, like Henao, transitioned from the women’s soccer. She closed 10th in 24:55.1 at the GBC Fall Classic, 41st in 23:11.8 at the CACC Championship for the team’s best finish and in 23:25.57 at the Dutchmen Invitational. Jones was the squad’s top finisher in each of the last three meets.

Cara Jones ran six times that included a 13th-place showing at the GBC Fall Classic in 25:57.1. She also closed 55th in 24:19.4 at the CACC Championship and ran in 24:46.78 at the Dutchmen Invitational.

Delgado took part in six events, closing 16th at the GBC Fall Classic in 27:04.7. She also was 68th at the CACC Championship in 26:07.8 and closed in 26:19.95 at the Dutchmen Invitational.

Hooper recorded four top-20 finishes that included winning the GBC Fall Classic in 27:51.4, ending 10th in 27:15.33 at the Dutchmen Invitational and finishing 13th at the CACC Championship in 29:24.4. Hooper ended his Goldey-Beacom career with nine top-20 finishes.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.