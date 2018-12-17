Delaware State College athletic director Nelson Townsend was ordered to find a new coach for his losing football team in November 1980.

He found Joe Purzycki, a former all-American football player at the University of Delaware.

“Mr. Townsend & The Polish Prince” is the true story of the friendship between Nelson Townsend, the former athletic director of Delaware State College, and Joe Purzycki, the first white head football coach at a historically black college. It is the story of two men from different worlds who took a chance together and put race aside.

“I’ve wanted to tell this story for 38 years,” said Purzycki. “Hopefully it has some relevance as a story about race that’s incredibly positive when people work together.”

“It’s a really interesting story to me because it reinforces how deep Joe and Nelson believed in each other,“ said co-author Mike Gastineau. “They walked through a long, deep, tough valley to get to the other side, and they never wavered on each other. I’m thankful to have been chosen by Joe to finally get the story told.”

“Mr. Townsend & The Polish Prince” is available on Amazon.