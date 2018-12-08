Fifth annual family fun event co-hosted by the Hockessin Business Association and the Hockessin Library

Once again, the Christmas season's favorite bad guy, The Grinch, turned up in Hockessin to ruin everyone's holiday - or at least he tried, real hard.

For the past five years, the Hockessin Business Association's "Off-Valley Road Players" have teamed with the Hockessin Library for the interactive "How the Grinch Stole WHO-ckessin" singalong.

Actors portray characters from the 1966 Dr. Seuss holiday special, with Wild Birds Unlimited owner Charles Shattuck stepping into the titular role.

Families get to make all the "noise noise noise" they want with their jang-jinglers and boing-bounders, as they also sing along to classics like "Fah Who Foraze" and, of course, "Mr. Grinch."