Sunday’s telecast of the 2019 Golden Globes wasn’t what I expected.



I had fallen for the hype created by “A Star Is Born” and actors’ Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga being shoo-ins for wins.



Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosted the awards, which are voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press.



Samberg and Oh were funny, but in a different way than in years past. The subject matter of their monologue was safe, which may have come off boring or juvenile. However, many of the acceptance speeches proved otherwise. Female empowerment and equality was a common theme.



It was a different story watching the red carpet arrivals and then seeing the audience. It was the most diverse group of actors and nominees I’ve seen for a show like this. It was refreshing to see the diversity come together to celebrate acting talent from the past year.



It didn’t take me long to realize I’m “old school” when it comes to TV. Most of the nominated TV shows and actors/actresses from them I haven’t seen. And some I have never even heard about. It’s kind of maddening, too. I’m interested in learning more about “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Handmade’s Tale.”



Rachel Brosnahan won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Michael Douglas won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.



Being the music buff I am, though, the night got real for me when nominees were named for Best Original Song. “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”), “All The Stars” (“Black Panther”), “Girl In The Movies” (“Dumplin’”), “Requiem For A Private War” (“A Private War”) “and “Revelation” (“Boy Erased”) all are worthy tracks. But it was “Shallow,” penned by Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, that won Gaga her first Golden Globe.



Gaga came up short in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama. She lost to Glenn Close in “The Wife.”



Best Actor - Drama went to Rami Malek for his portrayal of legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, besting Cooper. Malek’s win was a surprise to many and surprises continued when “Bohemian Rhapsody” took the top prize for Best Motion Picture - Drama, beating the heavy-favored “A Star Is Born.”



I’m not surprised that Gaga, Cooper and their movie didn’t win. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association may have weighed Mercury’s story as a way to honor the legendary singer. Malek did a stellar job portraying him.



Gaga is a singer-turned-actress and it was her first time on the big screen. I’m inclined to think that worked against her for the Globes, but I’m fairly certain that won’t be the case when the Oscars are announced.

