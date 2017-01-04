Overnight, crews from the Delaware Department of Transportation made a great deal of progress, removing snow from the state's roads and bridges. They are continuing to work today. Fortunately, the primary roads across the state are mostly snow- and ice-free, so some assets have been shifted to focus on secondary and minor roads. In addition, crews are working to clear snow from intersections and median crossovers. In Sussex County, there are reports of some snow drifting back across previously cleared roads, so those roads are requiring constant attention...