The Delaware Department of Correction has confirmed an ongoing "hostage situation" today at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center just north of Smyrna. A Department of Correction Response Teams and the Delaware State Police are at the prison responding to the situation, according to a press release from DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell at 1:47 p.m. "The Department of Correction will release additional information as it is appropriate," Gravell said. Earlier today, firefighters from Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna were dispatched to the prison for reports of fires at the facility...